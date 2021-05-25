EU estimates to receive 1 bln COVID vaccines by end of Sept - EU document

The European Union expects to receive over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September, a document presented to EU leaders on Friday shows.

The document, seen by Reuters and prepared by the European Commission, shows that the EU expects to get from drugmakers 413 million doses in the second quarter of this year, and another 529 million in the July-September period, after having received 106 million in the first quarter.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)