FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin. ASIA-PACIFIC * India's official tally of daily infections fell to the lowest in nearly six weeks in the past 24 hours, offering hope that a devastating second wave is ebbing, but government leaders said shortages of vaccines were a big concern. * Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses are on their way to Taiwan, the health minister said, as he extended virus-related restrictions until the middle of June.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:44 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Australia's Melbourne reinstated restrictions as authorities scrambled to find the missing link in a fresh outbreak, which sent a chill through Australia's sports leagues.

* The European Union expects to receive more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September, a document presented to EU leaders on Friday shows. * Austria is banning direct flights and tourist visits from Britain because of the prevalence thereof a highly infectious coronavirus variant first found in India, the health ministry said.

* Britain's massive public borrowing began to head downwards last month for the first time since the start of the pandemic, bolstered by a brightening economic outlook that pointed to a potentially faster improvement in public finances. * Finland said it would add 2.36 billion euros ($2.89 billion) to the state budget to help curb the effects of the pandemic on the economy and welfare.

* In Spain, only a few tourists gaze at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, but the board running Antoni Gaudi's unfinished basilica hopes that will change soon. AMERICAS

* Fully vaccinated Chileans will be allowed to move more freely within the country, the government said on Monday, although borders will remain closed through mid-June to tamp down a fresh spike in infections. * New York City and Los Angeles announced plans to fully reopen schools amid a sustained decline in infections and a rise in vaccinations.

* Alabama Governor on Monday signed a bill that prohibited private businesses and public institutions from requiring COVID-19 "vaccine passports" to access services or refusing those not inoculated against the coronavirus. * The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's official tally of daily infections fell to the lowest in nearly six weeks in the past 24 hours, offering hope that a devastating second wave is ebbing, but government leaders said shortages of vaccines were a big concern.

* Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses are on their way to Taiwan, the health minister said, as he extended virus-related restrictions until the middle of June. * Thailand's king has approved a bill to allow borrowing of up to 500 billion baht ($15.95 billion) to support the response to COVID-19, the Royal Gazette said, while vaccine hesitancy has risen sharply, opinion polls show.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Bahrain's health ministry on Monday reported 28 deaths, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products has reached an agreement with Chilean partners to run a Phase III clinical trial for its vaccine in the Latin American country, state media Xinhua said.

* The United Arab Emirates will offer China's Sinopharm vaccine to Chinese nationals visiting the regional tourism and business hub. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European shares rose to record highs, soothed by reassurance from Federal Reserve officials that monetary stimulus won't be clawed back any time soon. * German business morale brightened more than expected to hit a two-year high in May as companies became more upbeat in the light of falling infections, a survey showed.

* New Zealand will end next month the temporary foreign investment rules it adopted last year to prevent fire sales of distressed corporate assets during the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8161 euros) ($1 = 31.3500 baht)

