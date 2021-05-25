Left Menu

EU to receive over 1 bln COVID vaccines by end of Sept, says EU document

The European Union expects to receive over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers, a document presented to EU leaders on Friday shows. The document, seen by Reuters and prepared by the European Commission, shows that the EU expects to get 413 million doses in the second quarter of this year, and another 529 million in the July-September period, after receiving 106 million in the first quarter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:53 IST
EU to receive over 1 bln COVID vaccines by end of Sept, says EU document
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Union expects to receive over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers, a document presented to EU leaders on Friday shows.

The document, seen by Reuters and prepared by the European Commission, shows that the EU expects to get 413 million doses in the second quarter of this year, and another 529 million in the July-September period, after receiving 106 million in the first quarter. The over 1 billion doses estimated by the end of September would be sufficient to immunize the entire EU population of 450 million, well beyond the EU's initial goal of vaccinating at least 70% of its adult population by the end of the summer.

The estimates take into account only vaccines from four drugmakers: Pfizer-BionTech, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Moderna. They exclude doses from German biotech firm CureVac and French drugmaker Sanofi, which have signed contracts with the EU for hundreds of millions of doses but are struggling to develop their vaccines and get them approved by EU regulators.

Pfizer and BioNTech account for over half of supplies in the second quarter of this year and for nearly 40% of total deliveries in the third quarter, the document said. The EU expects to receive another 452 million doses in the fourth quarter of the year, including several million from AstraZeneca, even though it had been required to deliver all its 300 million contracted doses by the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021