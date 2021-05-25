New Japan fund to help poor households cope with pandemic - Nikkei
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's government will create a new fund to offer payouts to low-income households hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The government's new fund will be around 50 billion yen ($460 million), and will be funded by this fiscal year's budget, Nikkei said.
Advertisement
($1 = 108.7600 yen)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement