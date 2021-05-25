New Japan fund to help poor households cope with pandemic - Nikkei

Japan's government will create a new fund to offer payouts to low-income households hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The government's new fund will be around 50 billion yen ($460 million), and will be funded by this fiscal year's budget, Nikkei said.

($1 = 108.7600 yen)

