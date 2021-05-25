Madrid region allows Spain-Portugal soccer game with 30% capacity
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Madrid regional authorities said on Tuesday they will allow a friendly soccer game between Spain and Portugal to be held with the crowd at 30% capacity.
The match, scheduled for June 4, will be the first professional soccer game held in Madrid with a live audience for more than a year since large-scale public events were suspended to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
