Madrid region allows Spain-Portugal soccer game with 30% capacity

Madrid regional authorities said on Tuesday they will allow a friendly soccer game between Spain and Portugal to be held with the crowd at 30% capacity.

The match, scheduled for June 4, will be the first professional soccer game held in Madrid with a live audience for more than a year since large-scale public events were suspended to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

