Covid Care training for SDRF personnel beings in Jammu

A two-day training course for 100 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel ahead of their deployment for Covid duties commenced here on Tuesday, officials said.

DGP, Commandant General, Home Guard, Civil Defence and SDRF, V K Singh inaugurated the training programme at Battalion headquarters, 2nd SDRF at Gandhi Nagar, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said the faculty from Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu including associate professors Rakesh Bahl and Sandeep Dogra and senior staff nurse Kanta are providing training to the SDRF personnel.

During the training, both theoretical as well as hands on training would be provided to the SDRF personnel, the officials said.

Training aspects would include all the components of COVID-19 care -- care of coronavirus positive patients in Covid wards, Rapid Antigen Testing, practical issues of oxygen plants and mortuary management, they added.

The DGP stressed upon the trainees to take keen interest in the specialised training aimed at assisting the medical staff in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He also expressed hope that the training would equip the SDRF personnel with all the important components of taking care of coronavirus positive patients besides augmenting the staff working in Covid care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)