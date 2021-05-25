Left Menu

COVID positive Buddhadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted on Tuesday afternoon to Woodlands Hospital Critical Care Department.

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted on Tuesday afternoon to Woodlands Hospital Critical Care Department. Bhattacharjee aged 77 years was detected positive for COVID-19 on May 18. He was having drowsiness and shortness of breath when admitted to the hospital, said an official statement.

"He is on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92 per cent. He is conscious, alert, communicating verbally and otherwise," the statement said adding that his blood pressure and pulse is stable. Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Bhattacharya was West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011.

According to Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 1,30,525 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 11,22,201 and fatalities have mounted to 14,364. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

