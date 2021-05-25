Left Menu

Haryana, HP authorities seal unit manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2021
Police in Haryana on Tuesday said they along with Himachal Pradesh authorities have sealed a ''pharmaceutical unit'', located at Nalagarh in the hill state, which was allegedly manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdesivir injections.

The unit was sealed on Monday in the presence of drugs control department officials of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, a Haryana police spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said an FIR was registered at Ambala police station in Haryana on April 21 after the police seized 24 vials of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of Covid patients, from the possession of four accused.

''Eleven accused have so far been arrested during the course of investigation. They were selling the injections, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, to the desperate people at an exorbitant rate,'' the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that during investigations, the Haryana Police traced the manufacturing unit in Nalagarh.

After the four accused were arrested in April, a total of 673 fake Remdesivir injections have been recovered so far of which 423 vials were seized from the 11 arrested accused, he said, adding the remaining were seized from the unit in HP which was sealed.

The arrested accused were also found linked to the recovery of fake Remdesivir injections which were seen floating in the canal near Rupnagar in Punjab recently, the spokesperson said.

He said further probe is underway and police are trying to arrest the other members involved in the racket.

