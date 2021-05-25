Left Menu

UP: Azam Khan's condition critical but under control, says hospital

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical yet under control, said a Lucknow hospital on Tuesday. On May 25, the treatment of Azam Khan 72 was started, after cavity and fibrosis were found in his lungs. Today, he needed 5 liters of oxygen.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:10 IST
UP: Azam Khan's condition critical but under control, says hospital
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical yet under control, said a Lucknow hospital on Tuesday.

''On May 25, the treatment of Azam Khan (72) was started, after cavity and fibrosis were found in his lungs. Today, he needed 5 liters of oxygen. He is kept under the observation of a critical care team. His condition is critical, but under control,'' the statement issued by Medanta Hospital said.

The condition of his son Mohammad Abdullah Khan is stable and he is being monitored by doctors, it said.

An expert team of the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital is making continuous efforts for his better treatment, the statement said.

Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur jail to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021