Left Menu

Mizoram logs 290 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:23 IST
Mizoram logs 290 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
  • Country:
  • India

At least 290 people, including 65 children, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the state's COVID-19 caseload to 10,622, an official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 34 as a 35-year-old man from Aizawl succumbed to the infection on Monday night.

Of the 290 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 211, followed by Lawngtlai district, which reported 30 cases, he said.

The remaining cases were reported from Siaha, Lunglei, Champhai, Serchhip, Kolasib, and Khawzawl districts.

The official said 159 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and 131 are asymptomatic.

Mizoram currently has 2,569 active COVID-19 cases, while 8,019 people have recovered from the infection.

The state has so far tested 3,72,204 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunization officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,48,448 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 52,026 people have received both the doses till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021