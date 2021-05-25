Spain releases new 15 bln euros tranche in state-backed loans

Spain released 15 billion euros ($18.38 billion) in state-backed loans to help companies and self-employed people recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Government Spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

This latest tranche is part of the around 40 billion euros already approved by the government to help companies fund investments to drive Spain's economic recovery.

($1 = 0.8160 euros)

