Spain to receive 94 mln Pfizer vaccine doses from December under EU deal

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Spain

Spain will receive nearly 94 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech between December 2021 and June 2023 as part of a European Union purchase, the government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Maria Jesus Montero said the total was equivalent to twice the target population in Spain, where around 8.1 million people have already received a full course of vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

