Sweden reports 6,034 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths since Friday

Sweden has registered 6,034 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday, the lowest weekend figure for more than six months. The figure compared with 10,017 cases during the corresponding period last week. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 30 new deaths, taking the total to 14,396.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 30 new deaths, taking the total to 14,396. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead of relying on mostly voluntary measures. The death toll has been higher than in other Nordic countries, but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

