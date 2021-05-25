Left Menu

12 Covid hospitals in Uttarakhand to treat black fungus patients

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:13 IST
  Country:
  • India

Twelve Covid hospitals in Uttarakhand were on Tuesday authorised to treat patients of Mucormycosis or black fungus.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked medical superintendents concerned to make arrangements in this regard.

Mucormycosis cases have been on the rise in the state with 114 reported so far, officials said, adding nine people have died from the disease that attacks people with weak immunity post recovery from COVID-19.

