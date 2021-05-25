Mexico says first local AstraZeneca vaccines coming this week
Mexico will release its first batches of locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 this week, a senior Mexican official said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a regular government news conference, Alejandro Svarch, head of medical regulator Cofepris, said the first four batches would be released this week.
