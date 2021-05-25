Sweden to donate at least 3 million vaccine doses to COVAX in 2021
"In this way, Sweden contributes to more than our share of the EU's target of donating at least 100 million doses too low- and middle-income countries in 2021," the government said in the statement. Sweden said earlier in May it would donate 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX.
"In this way, Sweden contributes to more than our share of the EU's target of donating at least 100 million doses too low- and middle-income countries in 2021," the government said in the statement. Sweden said earlier in May it would donate 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX.
Sweden said earlier in May it would donate 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX. The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.
