Sweden to donate at least 3 million vaccine doses to COVAX in 2021

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:28 IST
Sweden will donate 3 million doses of vaccine to the COVAX facility in 2021, up from a previous pledge of 1 million doses, Sweden's government said in a statement on Monday. "In this way, Sweden contributes to more than our share of the EU's target of donating at least 100 million doses too low- and middle-income countries in 2021," the government said in the statement.

Sweden said earlier in May it would donate 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX. The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

