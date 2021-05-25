Health News Roundup: EU expects to get more than a billion COVID shots; Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine found safe and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Spain to receive 94 million Pfizer vaccine doses from December under EU deal

Spain will receive nearly 94 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech between December 2021 and June 2023 as part of a European Union purchase, the government spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Maria Jesus Montero said the total was equivalent to twice the target population in Spain, where around 8.1 million people have already received a full course of vaccines.

UAE opens regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese nationals

The United Arab Emirates will offer China's Sinopharm vaccine to Chinese nationals visiting the regional tourism and business hub, the first non-residents to be eligible for the country's vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Chinese nationals over the age of 16 holding a short-term visa can receive two doses of Sinopharm in Dubai, the state news agency WAM said earlier this week, under an agreement between the UAE and China to launch a regional vaccination site.

Vaccine hesitancy grows ahead of Thailand's mass inoculation rollout

Vaccine hesitancy has risen sharply in Thailand opinion polls show, just weeks away from the start of a mass inoculation programme and as the country fights its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. Reasons for the rise in vaccine hesitancy were unclear in the polls, but there are widespread complaints at government disorganisation, delays in getting vaccines and reliance on Sinovac and locally made AstraZeneca doses.

Brazil seeking to import 20 million doses of India's Covaxin vaccine- agency

Brazil's health ministry has applied for authorization to import 20 million doses of the Covaxin/BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in India, where the vaccine is authorized for emergency use, health agency Anvisa said on Tuesday. The ministry had filed a previous request that was denied by the agency.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's infections ebb

Masks, social restrictions return to Australia's Melbourne after fresh outbreak

Australia's second largest city Melbourne reinstated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday as authorities scrambled to find the missing link in a fresh outbreak, prompting New Zealand to pause a "travel bubble" with the state of Victoria. Amid worries the cluster, which has grown to nine cases in two days, could spark a major outbreak, Victoria imposed social restrictions and made face masks mandatory in hotels, restaurants, and other indoor venues from 6 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday until June 4.

India's coronavirus infections ebb but states struggle for vaccines

India's official tally of daily infections of coronavirus fell to the lowest in nearly six weeks in the past 24 hours, offering hope that a devastating second wave is ebbing, but government leaders said shortages of vaccines were a big concern. Barely 3% of the country's 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases, leaving India and its ill-equipped healthcare system vulnerable to a potential third wave, experts say.

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine found safe, effective in teens

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said on Tuesday, potentially setting the stage for a second vaccine for school-aged children to be authorized in July. Moderna Inc, whose vaccine is authorized for adults 18 and older, said it will submit the findings of its adolescent study to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators for emergency use authorization in early June.

EU expects to get more than a billion COVID shots by September

The European Union expects to have received more than a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers, a document presented to EU leaders on Tuesday shows. The document, seen by Reuters and prepared by the European Commission, shows the EU is confident of having enough vaccines to immunize its entire eligible population by that date, well beyond the initial goal of inoculating 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer.

U.S. calls for 'transparent' new investigation into COVID origins

The United States called on Tuesday for international experts to be allowed to evaluate the source of the coronavirus and the "early days of the outbreak" in the second phase of an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned on Monday that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab.

