Russian region orders employers to organise COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:50 IST
Russia's consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said on Tuesday that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.
The regional branch of the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog added that employees could refuse to be vaccinated by providing their employer with a written justification.
