Goa sees 1,549 new infections; 39 deaths; 2,082 recoveries

At least 1,549 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 39 died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally infections in the coastal state has reached 1,49,410 and the toll has mounted to 2,460, the official said.

As many as 2,082 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,31,244, leaving the state with 15,706 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 5,044 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 7,96,984, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,49,410, new cases 1549, death toll 2460, discharged 131244, active cases 15706, samples tested till date 7,96,984.

