PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:58 IST
Mumbai civic body extends vaccine EOI submission deadline
The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday extended the deadline for accepting global expression of interest (EOI) till June 1 even after it has received positive response from eight firms for supplying COVID-19 vaccines.

This is the second extension in deadline, which was to end on May 25, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for submission of bids by vaccine suppliers.

''The BMC has extended its global EOI's deadline till June 1, though we have received some eight applicants so far expressing willingness to supply vaccines against COVID-19,” I S Chahal, BMC commissioner, said.

The civic body has decided to wait for more applicants and details of their plans to execute the order and hence it has extended the deadline for submission of bids, said another official.

The corporation first floated the global expression of interest earlier this month (the original deadline was May 18) and received response from three suppliers.

The last date for submission of bids was later extended till May 25 and now till June 1.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai has been plagued by a shortage of doses.

It has been said the BMC is looking at procuring at least one crore vaccine vials for the city. PTI ND RSY RSY

