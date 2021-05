BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech Says Application For Emergency Use Listing For Covid-19 Vaccine Submitted To WHO

* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS APPLICATION FOR EMERGENCY USE LISTING FOR COVID-19 VACCINE SUBMITTED TO WHO - TWEET

* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS APPLICATION FOR EMERGENCY USE LISTING SUBMITTED TO WHO; REGULATORY APPROVALS EXPECTED JULY-SEPTEMBER 2021 - TWEET * INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE ARE IN PROCESS IN ABOUT 60 COUNTRIES INCLUDING U.S., BRAZIL, HUNGARY Source text: https://bit.ly/3ulLLHQ

