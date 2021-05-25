Left Menu

First paid Coronav Care Centre set up in a hotel in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:07 IST
First paid Coronav Care Centre set up in a hotel in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

The first paid Corona Care Centre (CCC) in Tripura has been set up in a hotel here for COVID-19 patients, an official said.

District Magistrate of West Tripura, Raval Hemendra Kumar in a notification issued on Monday said, the corona care centre was set up at hotel Ginger here which would provide paid service to the virus-infected patients.

Divine Touch Medi-clinic, a private-run healthcare unit in Agartala, in association with Ginger Hotel has come up with an initiative to provide paid medical services to the coronavirus-infected patients.

This is the first ever private Covid Care Centre of Tripura.

According to the order, the Divine Touch Medi-clinic had submitted a request for setting up the private CCC. After scrutinizing the papers, the West Tripura District Magistrate has declared the Ginger Hotel as paid CCC that would have 30 to 50 beds with 10 oxygen-supported beds at the initial stage.

According to the notification, room charges have been fixed at Rs 3,500 for single room occupancy, Rs 4,000 for double room single occupancy and Rs 5,000 for double room, double occupancy.

''These rates will include bed charge with complimentary breakfast, lunch, dinner and packaged drinking water. Medicine, investigation charges, consumables, oxygen charges will be charged extra'', the notification added.

The in-charge of the CCC has been asked to submit a daily report to the Chief Medical Officer, West Tripura while the CMO has been asked to assign one medical officer to monitor the day to day activities in the CCC.

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021