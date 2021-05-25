'Misconceptions' being spread against Covid vaccine: Sharad Yadav

Opposition leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday said many ''misconceptions'' are being spread, leading to vaccine-hesitancy in a section of the society, and called it ''completely irresponsible''.

The former Union minister, who is convalescing following a long spell of illness and also took the jab against COVID-19 recently, urged the central and state governments to give more speed to vaccination and simplify the process so that all eligible citizens can be inoculated. Noting the large-scale devastation wreaked by the Covid pandemic, Yadav said vaccine is a weapon to fight this disease.

''Many people in the society are afraid of getting vaccinated. Many kinds of misconceptions are being spread. This is completely irresponsible. Together we have to combat this epidemic. Vaccine is the only option. Both public awareness and the vaccine are important to defeat corona,'' he said. Yadav also noted that health and frontline workers, and those with various voluntary organizations put their lives at risk while working during the pandemic and thanked them for their service.

