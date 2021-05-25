Enough vaccines for NE states in coming weeks, says MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the central government will provide enough vaccines to the Northeastern states in the coming weeks.

Singh also asked the state governments of the region to send COVID-19 and health related plans like setting up, oxygen plants, mobile testing vans on a priority basis and promised for speedy disposal of such proposals.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Singh held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the recent COVID-19 surge in the Northeast.

Singh informed that in the coming weeks, the Centre will supply enough vaccines for all Northeastern states and a schedule for the same is being given final touches in the Union Health Ministry, the statement said.

Singh, Minister for DoNER, said the immediate resolve of the authorities should be to find ways and means to ensure that the rising graph of coronavirus positive cases in different Northeastern states starts declining or immediately shows the flattening of the curve.

He brought to the notice of the state health secretaries, who attended the meeting, the projections shown, reflecting the rising trend of positive cases in Tripura and Meghalaya, and also identified certain specific districts in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh which were showing a much higher affliction comparatively.

The minister advised for strict enforcement measures and extensive testing and contact tracing measures.

He said all measures should be taken for observing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and management of micro containment zones, wherever it becomes necessary.

Singh said the Ministry of DoNER has convened a meeting on June 2 for acting on the proposals sent by the states.

He said all proposals related to hospitals, oxygen plants, mobile testing vans and those related to fighting the pandemic would be accorded highest priority.

Singh said he is taking daily updates from all the eight Northeastern states about the prevalence of COVID-19 and necessary health facilities and infrastructure to fight the pandemic in an effective manner.

He expressed satisfaction that all Northeastern states have sufficient bed capacities and oxygen stock.

He said the Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Council are taking proactive steps in supplementing and augmenting the COVID related infrastructure.

He also referred to support given by Japan and UNDP for installation of oxygen plants in each of the eight Northeastern states.

