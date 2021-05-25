Left Menu

Bharat Biotech expects EUA from WHO for Covaxin in July- September

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:25 IST
Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI): Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it expects approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from the World Health Organisation for Emergency Use Authorisation during July-September.

The company said regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries including the USA, Brazil and Hungary among others.

''Application for EUL has been submitted to WHO-Geneva, regulatory approvals are expected July-September 2021,'' it said in a release.

The city based vaccine maker said it has got EUA in 13 countries with more to follow.

Most countries recommend vaccinations against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated travelers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests prior to travel, in the absence of any other country specific travel restrictions, Bharat Biotech said.

