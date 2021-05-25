Left Menu

Maha: Mayor asks Thane civic body to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres for pregnant women

Updated: 25-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:35 IST
Maha: Mayor asks Thane civic body to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres for pregnant women
  • Country:
  • India

Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Tuesday asked the civic administration in Maharashtra's Thane district to set up exclusive COVID-19 vaccination centres for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

In a letter to Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, Mhaske pointed out that the present vaccination drive in the city was going on smoothly and efforts are being made to cover maximum population. Expressing serious concern about the health of pregnant women and lactating mothers, the mayor urged the administration to set up separate vaccination centres for such women to ensure that they are not exposed to crowds, which may lead to them getting infected. PTI COR ARU ARU

