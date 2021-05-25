2 black fungus infections detected in Bangladesh amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed first two cases of black fungus in a hospital here, amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the country.

Birdem General Hospital in Dhaka confirmed that two of their COVID-19 patients were found infected with black fungus and one of them has died. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 40 people died in the past one day, highest in the past two weeks, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,441.

The number of deaths on May 9 was 56.

At least 1,675 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected with the disease to 7,92,196.

