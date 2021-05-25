Left Menu

Post attributed to French Nobel winner on Covid vaccine fake: Assam Police

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:53 IST
Post attributed to French Nobel winner on Covid vaccine fake: Assam Police
Assam Police on Tuesday described as 'fake news' a viral post attributed to a French Nobel Laureate about Covid-19 vaccines and urged people not to forward it.

''A misleading quote attributed to a French Nobel Laureate about Vaccines is being shared on Social Media with a false context,'' a Twitter post from Assam Police said.

Accompanied by a screenshot of the misleading quote, stamped 'FAKE NEWS, the tweet came with a hashtag: #ThinkBeforeYouShare.

''We request citizens to not promote these unverified forwards. Remember, Misinformation can be as deadly as the virus itself,'' the police said.

The disparaging post attributed to the Nobel Laureate has gone viral on social media.

