Mumbai reports 1,037 COVID-19 cases, 37 casualties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai recorded 1,037 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday that took its tally to 6,99,904, while 37 patients died of the infection and 1,427 recovered from it, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 14,708 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,55,425, the official said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 94 per cent, while the doubling rate has improved to 345 days, he said, adding that the city is now left with 27,649 active cases.

As per the BMC's report, at least 20,990 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the cumulative figure of testing to 61,14,937.

The city's largest slum area Dharavi reported only seven fresh cases, the report stated. There are 44 active containment zones in the city at present and while 206 buildings are sealed, it was stated.

