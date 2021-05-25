Left Menu

LG visits J-K's Samba,Kathua; sets timeframe for increasing Covid beds

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Samba and Kathua to review Covid containment measures and set timelines for increasing Covid-dedicated beds and augmenting oxygen availability in the hospitals in these border districts.

The LG called for preparation for future challenges, Scale up testing & vaccination and reachinh out to people with all Covid related information.

In order to get on-the-spot appraisal of medical facilities being extended to the people of Samba and Kathua districts, Sinha visited Government Medical College (GMC) of Kathua, district hospital and Covid care centre at Samba, an official spokesman said.

During his visits, the Lt Governor took a comprehensive review of the Covid containment measures in the respective districts.

While enquiring about the availability of ventilators, oxygen supported beds, human resources, functionality of oxygen generation plants, besides testing and vaccination drives in the respective districts, the LG directed the hospital authorities to increase the existing Covid-dedicated beds, besides augmenting oxygen availability in the hospitals within fixed timelines.

''Scale up testing & vaccination with dedicated focus on vulnerable groups. Reach out to people with all Covid-related important information,'' the LG added.

The Lt Governor asked the health officials to ensure best healthcare facilities for the patients and directed the senior doctors to increase rounds in COVID-19 wards.

''It is our collective responsibility to ensure the availability of necessary medicare facilities, besides putting in best efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and save precious lives through prompt response,'' the Lt Governor told the officers.

He also enquired about the status of medical staff, availability of telemedicine services, distribution of Covid management kits, mobile vaccination, and other initiatives taken by district administrations for Covid mitigation.

The Lt Governor also inspected the under-construction new OPD block at District Hospital Samba and issued directions for its timely completion.

