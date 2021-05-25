Left Menu

Five more COVID-19 deaths in Noida, none in Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:21 IST
Five more COVID-19 deaths in Noida, none in Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the death toll in the district to 425 on Tuesday, official data showed.

The district's infection tally surged to 61,845 with 137 new cases, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Adjoining Ghaziabad, during the period, recorded zero deaths with its toll staying at 421 but added 145 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 54,353, the data showed.

On the brighter side, 910 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 181 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 58,467 and 51,905, respectively.

The number of active cases is 2,953 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 2,027 in Ghaziabad, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.68 per cent and recovery rate at 94.53 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.77 per cent and 95.49 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 69,828 from 76,703 on Monday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,88,161 and the death toll surged to 19,519 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021