Himachal Pradesh records 60 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,999 fresh cases

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh reported 1,999 new COVID-19 cases and 60 more fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,82,982 and death toll to 2,873, an official said.

According to the state health department, there are 23,053 active coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 3,067 patients have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,57,031, the official said.

