UK reports 2,493 more coronavirus cases, 15 further deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:56 IST
Britain on Tuesday reported 2,493 further cases of coronavirus and 15 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
The government figures also showed the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine rose to 38,192,417.
