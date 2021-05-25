UK reports 2,493 more coronavirus cases, 15 further deaths

Britain on Tuesday reported 2,493 further cases of coronavirus and 15 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The government figures also showed the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine rose to 38,192,417.

