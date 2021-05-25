Rajasthan registers 105 more Covid deaths, 3,404 new cases

Rajasthan recorded 105 more coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,404 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 7,911 and the infection tally to 9,23,860, an official report said.

Jaipur reported a maximum of 20 fatalities, followed by Udaipur 12, among others, it said.

Advertisement

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 832 were recorded in Jaipur, 275 in Udaipur and 233 Alwar, among others.

A total of 8,28,410 people have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 87,530 active cases in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)