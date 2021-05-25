Left Menu

Italy reports 166 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 3,224 new cases

Italy reported 166 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 110 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,224 from 2,490. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,323 from a previous 1,382. Some 252,646 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 107,481, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:58 IST
Italy reports 166 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 3,224 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 166 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 110 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,224 from 2,490. Italy has registered 125,501 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,557 on Tuesday, down from 8,950 a day earlier. There were 46 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 48 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,323 from a previous 1,382.

Some 252,646 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 107,481, the health ministry said.

