PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.55 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 9.55 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 58,992 54215 714 4063 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,419,986 1374682 23,565 21,739 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 744602 702779 7735 34088 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 182,982 157031 2,873 23053 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 275822 227242 3662 44918 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 17532 15891 178 1463 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 548231 481462 13642 53,127 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 923860 828410 7911 87530 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 318346 261328 6020 45568 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1677508 1588161 19519 69828 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1609105 1400754 10328 198023 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2472973 2022172 26399 424381 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,395,590 2132071 7,731 255,406 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 7111 4740 26 2320 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 98,219 81336 1,408 15475 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1911496 1583504 21340 306652 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 560141 518266 3169 38706 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 956715 887518 12723 56474 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9045 8728 4 313 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 149,410 131244 2,460 15706 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 794,937 722741 9,665 62,506 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 769696 713376 7686 48634 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5626155 5218768 90349 314,368 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6878 6544 106 228 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 24573 21344 102 3127 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 381171 323368 2915 54888 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 695,726 655850 4,746 35,129 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 331811 309371 4871 17569 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 45,451 37946 720 6785 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 31449 22976 502 7971 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 10621 8106 34 2481 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 20535 14798 303 4806 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 714380 612993 2549 98,785 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 13511 9692 237 3370 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 47295 38459 467 8301 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1301978 1160928 126376 14674 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 27153833 24338794 311333 2494157 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 218816 306510 4330 -90451 ------------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,69,48,874 and the death toll at 3,07,231. The ministry said there are 25,86,782 active cases, while 2,40,54,861 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)