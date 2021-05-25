Left Menu

Centre should start making vaccine in its TN unit: CM Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:08 IST
Centre should start making vaccine in its TN unit: CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to take steps expeditiously to commence production of COVID-19 vaccine, at a facility owned by it near here.

Inspecting the HLL Biotech premises at Chengelpet near here, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government would extend all necessary support and requested the Centre to start producing the vaccine, considering its increased requirement.

The Centre-owned facility should become operational expeditiously and required financial allocation be set apart for commencement of production, the CM said.

A government release said senior officials, including HLL director Dr Vijayan and Principal Secretary-Industries of the Tamil Nadu government, N Muruganandham were present during the inspection.

HLL Biotech is a fully owned subsidiary of HLL Lifecare, an enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

