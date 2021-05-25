Manipur CM tells officials to engage doctors & nurses on contractual basis to combat pandemic

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has instructed all district authorities to engage doctors and nurses on contractual basis to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

The chief minister visited Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong district headquarters on Monday to take stock of the work done by the district authorities to fight the COVID- 19 pandemic, an official release said.

He told the district officials to engage doctors and nurses on contractual basis to combat the pandemic.

The release said at least 1,184 F-type oxygen cylinders and 600 B-type oxygen cylinders were distributed to different health institutions in the state in the last 24 hours.

Installation works for setting up of oxygen generation plants in Manipur have begun at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal West district, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East district, District Hospitals of Thoubal and Churachandpur, the CM office said.

Manipur on Tuesday registered the highest single-day spike of 824 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 45,451, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 720.

