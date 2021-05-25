VAV Life Sciences to ramp up lipids production for black fungus drug

VAV Life Sciences is ramping up production of the crucial lipid ingredients used in Liposomal Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat mucormycosis (black fungus) infections.

It is the only domestic firm that produces the highly purified synthetic phospholipids needed for producing Liposomal Amphotericin B.

With increased production, VAV Life Managing Director Arun Kedia on Tuesday said it expects lipid raw materials will help pharma companies to add 3 lakh vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B by August and 6 lakh vials by December.

The moves comes amidst the surge in cases of mucormycosis and the acute shortage of these raw materials, leading to hindrances in the production of Amphotericin B class of drugs, the company said in a statement.

The company's present production capacity will be expanded from 21 kg a month to 65 kg a month by August. This would help pharma companies produce about 3 lakh vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B.

Further, the company will increase its capacity to 130 kg a month by December, enough to make 6 lakh vials of the medication.

VAV Life will manufacture the lipid ingredients at its subsidiary VAV Lipids, based at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

Kedia said the unprecedented demand of Liposomal Amphotericin B has put tremendous pressure on the supply chain for raw materials.

Since the company plays such a crucial role in the supply chain, it is working round the clock to keep up with the demand for these crucial ingredients that will help them manufacture this medication in sufficient quantities, he added.

The city-based company also manufactures other specialised lipids that are used in mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines.

