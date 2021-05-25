Chhattisgarh records 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 3,506 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths, taking the state's caseload to 9,56,715 and the toll to 12,723, a health department official said.

As Chhattisgarh posts a steady decline in fresh cases, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the people of the state and asked them not to be complacent and observe coronavirus-appropriate behaviour.

The number of recoveries reached 8,87,518 after 927 people were discharged from various hospitals while 6,516 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 56,474, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 209 new cases, taking the total count of the infection to 1,55,303, including 3,079 deaths.

Surguja recorded 290 new cases, Surajpur 276 and Balrampur 236, among other districts, he said.

With 72,031 samples tested on Tuesday, the number of tests conducted in the state so far went up to 87,72,315, the official said.

Chief Minister Baghel appealed to people to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 infection.

In his address to the people of the state late in the evening, Baghel said though the second wave of the infection has subsided, the threat posed by COVID-19 has not gone away and therefore everyone should continue to be careful.

"We all have to follow coronavirus-appropriate behaviour in our daily life till COVID-19 is completely eradicated," he added.

The CM also sought to allay fears over COVID-19 vaccines, saying they are safe.

"At present, precaution and vaccines are the only weapons of protection against coronavirus. There is no harm in getting vaccinated, rather it will save us from future threats," Baghel said, appealing to people to get inoculated.

The case positivity rate has come down to around 5 per cent in the state and the government is fully prepared to meet any challenge posed by the pandemic, he asserted.

