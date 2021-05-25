Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:09 IST
Chhattisgarh records 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 3,506 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths, taking the state's caseload to 9,56,715 and the toll to 12,723, a health department official said.

As Chhattisgarh posts a steady decline in fresh cases, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the people of the state and asked them not to be complacent and observe coronavirus-appropriate behaviour.

The number of recoveries reached 8,87,518 after 927 people were discharged from various hospitals while 6,516 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 56,474, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 209 new cases, taking the total count of the infection to 1,55,303, including 3,079 deaths.

Surguja recorded 290 new cases, Surajpur 276 and Balrampur 236, among other districts, he said.

With 72,031 samples tested on Tuesday, the number of tests conducted in the state so far went up to 87,72,315, the official said.

Chief Minister Baghel appealed to people to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 infection.

In his address to the people of the state late in the evening, Baghel said though the second wave of the infection has subsided, the threat posed by COVID-19 has not gone away and therefore everyone should continue to be careful.

"We all have to follow coronavirus-appropriate behaviour in our daily life till COVID-19 is completely eradicated," he added.

The CM also sought to allay fears over COVID-19 vaccines, saying they are safe.

"At present, precaution and vaccines are the only weapons of protection against coronavirus. There is no harm in getting vaccinated, rather it will save us from future threats," Baghel said, appealing to people to get inoculated.

The case positivity rate has come down to around 5 per cent in the state and the government is fully prepared to meet any challenge posed by the pandemic, he asserted.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,56,715, New cases 3,506, Deaths 12,723, Recovered 8,87,518, Active cases 56,474, tests conducted so far 87,72,315.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispute

Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispu...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021