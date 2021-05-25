The European Commission is working on a proposal for the obligatory transfer of COVID-19 vaccine licences to help boost supplies to poor countries, Italy's prime minister said on Tuesday, while the World Health Organization warned that a funding shortage is already hampering its operations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* European Union infrastructure for a digital vaccination certificate, intended to make travelling in the EU easier, should be ready from June, according to the bloc's executive commission. * Russia's consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees in a bid to speed up inoculation there.

* Poland will launch a lottery with prizes of as much as 1 million zlotys ($273,000) to encourage people to get vaccinated, a minister said. * Sweden will donate 3 million doses vaccine to the COVAX facility in 2021, up from a previous pledge of 1 million doses.

AMERICAS * U.S. intelligence agencies examined reports that Chinese laboratory researchers were seriously ill a month before the first coronavirus cases were reported, according government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at a lab, as the United States called for a 'transparent' new investigation into its origins.

* More than half of all American adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Biden's July 4 goal of a 70% inoculation rate. * Mexico should release its first batches of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines this week, and expects in June to begin vaccinating people in the country aged between 40 and 49.

* Brazil has applied for authorization to import 20 million doses of the Covaxin/BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in India, where it is authorized for emergency use. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's official tally of daily infections fell to the lowest in nearly six weeks in the past 24 hours, and Russia shipped a generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir there as part of its humanitarian aid. * As surging cases strain Malaysia's healthcare system, authorities came under fire for not imposing tougher curbs or taking stronger action against lockdown violations.

* Vietnam widened lockdown measures in its industrialised north to combat its biggest outbreak so far, as authorities reported a daily record in new cases that was more than double the previous high. * Faced with shortages of hospitality staff, Australia's Queensland state wants to lure chefs, bartenders and tour guides to its beaches with a scheme of one-off incentives, as wage hikes lag behind a global recovery.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa said consensus has been reached to hold talks from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 to consider negotiating a new international treaty on pandemic preparedness.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in teens and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Wall Street bank chiefs will tout their institutions' role in getting the pandemic-hit U.S. economy back on track when they appear before Congress this week, but will likely face tough questions on social and economic issues.

* The European Central Bank has plenty of time to plot its exit from its pandemic asset purchase programme and could be more flexible about its buying after that, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Juliette Portala; Edited by Steve Orlofsky)

