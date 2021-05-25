Left Menu

Bandhan group revives Kolkata Police hospital

City-based Bandhan group on Tuesday said it has revived the Kolkata Police Hospital in Bhowanipore into a state-of-the-art, 300-bed hospital in a bid to revamp healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 patients in the city.All the beds in Kolkata Police Hospital have oxygen facility and there is a separate 40-bed HDU unit to treat critical patients, the bank said.The entire cost and responsibility of setting up the infrastructure has been borne by Bandhan group, and a leading private hospital will manage the facility.

City-based Bandhan group on Tuesday said it has revived the Kolkata Police Hospital in Bhowanipore into a state-of-the-art, 300-bed hospital in a bid to revamp healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 patients in the city.

All the beds in Kolkata Police Hospital have oxygen facility and there is a separate 40-bed HDU unit to treat critical patients, the bank said.

The entire cost and responsibility of setting up the infrastructure has been borne by Bandhan group, and a leading private hospital will manage the facility. The hospital has commenced operations in a limited manner and will be fully functional over the next fortnight.

The company also offered the premise of The Bandhan School of Development Management located at Sonarpur in the outskirts of Kolkata, to be converted into a 300-bed COVID- care facility where COVID-19 patients can be treated.

Bandhan officials said they were in the process of procuring 150 oxygen concentrators, each with a capacity of 10 litres. These will be handed over to the state government, they said.

Meanwhile, apart from COVID-19 support, the group has agreed with the Liver Foundation to set up hospitals in rural Bengal.

