No Covaxin left for 45-plus age group in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi

There is no stock of Covaxin for the vaccination of above 45 years age group against COVID-19 in the national capital, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Tuesday

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:39 IST
No Covaxin left for 45-plus age group in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
There is no stock of Covaxin for the vaccination of above 45 years age group against COVID-19 in the national capital, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Tuesday "Today is the second day when vaccination for the 18-44 years age group is closed. Only in a few private hospitals the vaccination for this age group is held at a high price. The Covaxin is also over for the above 45 years age group from today," said the AAP MLA.

According to the Delhi vaccination bulletin, the stock of Covaxin ended for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age, while the stock of Covishield is left for 13 days. A total of 54,364 people were vaccinated on May 24, the total number of vaccination in Delhi reached 51,46,297. Presently, vaccination for the above 45 years age group is being held at 720 sites of 552 centres. Vaccination for the 18-44 years age group held at 12 sites of 9 centers on Tuesday morning.

She said that if the youth of Delhi do not get the vaccine on time, then there will be a higher risk for them in the third wave. "We appeal to the central government to approve other foreign vaccines as soon as possible and the production capacity of the Indian vaccine should be increased," Atishi said in a video message. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

