FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE
* The number of new COVID-19 cases, patients and deaths in France continued on a downward trend as the gradual further unwinding of France's third nationwide lockdown showed no signs of leading to a resurgence of the pandemic. * European countries are still deciding if and when to inoculate children against COVID-19 amid questions around safety, supply and the desperate call for more vaccines from hard-hit regions around the world.
* The European Union expects to have received more than a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers, according to a document presented to EU leaders. * Russia's consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees in a bid to speed up inoculation there.
AMERICAS * Canada's pandemic hotspot Manitoba said it was planning to fly more critically ill COVID-19 patients to other provinces, as infections multiply.
* Two days after the school board in Johnston, Iowa, decided last week to keep requiring mask wearing in schools to prevent coronavirus transmission, the state's Republican governor signed a law that immediately prohibited such mandates. * U.S. agencies are preparing for increased domestic air travel this summer even as government agencies continue to debate whether to allow more foreign travellers to visit.
* Mexico will this week receive its first batches of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19, and will send half the consignment to its production partner Argentina. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Vietnam widened lockdown measures in its industrialised north to combat its biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, as authorities reported a daily record in new cases that was more than double the previous high. * India's official tally of daily infections fell to the lowest in nearly six weeks in the past 24 hours, offering hope that a devastating second wave is ebbing, but government leaders said shortages of vaccines were a big concern.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South African athletes due to participate in this year's Tokyo Olympics will receive COVID-19 shots during a vaccination rollout that has so far prioritised the elderly and frontline workers, the country's medicine authority said on Tuesday.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia shipped a generic version of the remdesivir antiviral drug called Remdeform to India as part of its humanitarian aid contributions to the South Asian country which is fighting a surge in COVID-19 cases, video footage showed and a source told Reuters.
* Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said, potentially setting the stage for a second vaccine for school-aged children to be authorized in July. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month high in May as optimism over jobs tempered concerns about rising inflation and diminishing government financial support. * World equity markets made gains while the U.S. dollar hit new lows against major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance that eased inflation concerns.
(Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Wales to host Argentina, Canada in July tests
We benefited from video analysis during successful tours of Europe and Argentina: Rohidas
Loyalty to Trump catapults Elise Stefanik into Republican stardom
U.S. Senate Democrats aim to expand voting as Republicans seek to rein it in
U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans clash over election law changes