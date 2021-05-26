More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* The number of new COVID-19 cases, patients and deaths in France continued on a downward trend as the gradual further unwinding of France's third nationwide lockdown showed no signs of leading to a resurgence of the pandemic. * European countries are still deciding if and when to inoculate children against COVID-19 amid questions around safety, supply and the desperate call for more vaccines from hard-hit regions around the world.

* The European Union expects to have received more than a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers, according to a document presented to EU leaders. * Russia's consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees in a bid to speed up inoculation there.

AMERICAS * Canada's pandemic hotspot Manitoba said it was planning to fly more critically ill COVID-19 patients to other provinces, as infections multiply.

* Two days after the school board in Johnston, Iowa, decided last week to keep requiring mask wearing in schools to prevent coronavirus transmission, the state's Republican governor signed a law that immediately prohibited such mandates. * U.S. agencies are preparing for increased domestic air travel this summer even as government agencies continue to debate whether to allow more foreign travellers to visit.

* Mexico will this week receive its first batches of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19, and will send half the consignment to its production partner Argentina. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Vietnam widened lockdown measures in its industrialised north to combat its biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, as authorities reported a daily record in new cases that was more than double the previous high. * India's official tally of daily infections fell to the lowest in nearly six weeks in the past 24 hours, offering hope that a devastating second wave is ebbing, but government leaders said shortages of vaccines were a big concern.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South African athletes due to participate in this year's Tokyo Olympics will receive COVID-19 shots during a vaccination rollout that has so far prioritised the elderly and frontline workers, the country's medicine authority said on Tuesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia shipped a generic version of the remdesivir antiviral drug called Remdeform to India as part of its humanitarian aid contributions to the South Asian country which is fighting a surge in COVID-19 cases, video footage showed and a source told Reuters.

* Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said, potentially setting the stage for a second vaccine for school-aged children to be authorized in July. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month high in May as optimism over jobs tempered concerns about rising inflation and diminishing government financial support. * World equity markets made gains while the U.S. dollar hit new lows against major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance that eased inflation concerns.

(Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)