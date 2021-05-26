Health News Roundup: French COVID-19 cases, patient numbers and deaths fall further; COVID-19 mask mandates latest flashpoint for U.S. schools and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Walgreens hits 20 million COVID-19 vaccinations, eyes possible rise in fall colds

Walgreens Boots Alliance has given more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccinations as of May 24, a top executive said on Tuesday, bringing the company closer to its forecast of giving about 30 million shots this year. The company, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, has also done more than 8 million COVID-19 tests, Walgreens senior vice president Rick Gates said on Tuesday during an interview at the Reuters Events: Pharma USA conference.

French COVID-19 cases, patient numbers and deaths fall further

The number of new COVID-19 cases, patients and deaths in France continued on a downward trend as the gradual further unwinding of France's third nationwide lockdown showed no signs of leading to a resurgence of the epidemic. The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in France - the best measure of a health system's ability to cope with the virus - fell by another 49 to 3,447 on Tuesday, down from more than 6,000 at the end of April.

COVID-19 mask mandates latest flashpoint for U.S. schools

Two days after the school board in Johnston, Iowa, decided last week to keep requiring mask wearing in schools to prevent coronavirus transmission, the state's Republican governor signed a law that immediately prohibited such mandates.

The reaction in Johnston was swift and sharply divided, with some parents applauding the move to make masks optional for the waning days of the school year and others calling it dangerous given the continued threat from COVID-19.

Canada virus hotspot Manitoba flies patients out as infections surge

Canada's latest COVID-19 hotspot of Manitoba said on Tuesday it was planning to fly additional critically ill patients to other provinces as infections multiply, even as Quebec and British Columbia announced plans to ease restrictions. A third wave reached Manitoba later than other provinces, and pushed up its rate of daily cases to 233 people per 100,000 during the past week, the highest in Canada and triple the national average, mainly due to spread in the city of Winnipeg.

Portugal speeds up vaccination in Lisbon to tackle rising cases

Portugal will accelerate its vaccination rollout in Lisbon to start with 30- and 40-year-olds in June, the country's health secretary said on Tuesday, in an attempt to slow down a rise in cases in the capital. Those aged 40 or older will receive the vaccine from 6 June, health secretary Antonio Lacerda Sales said, and those aged 30 or older from 20 June.

More than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID-19 cases ebb

More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot. The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering COVID-19 shots to people who have not yet received them, while also battling vaccine hesitancy, fears and misinformation.

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine found safe, effective in teens

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said on Tuesday, potentially setting the stage for a second vaccine for school-aged children to be authorized in July. Moderna Inc, whose vaccine is authorized for adults 18 and older, said it will submit the findings of its adolescent study to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators for emergency use authorization in early June.

WHO expert say new research mission to China would be helpful

A leading scientist on the WHO's COVID-19 mission to China said on Tuesday that a follow-up trip could be helpful to gather additional research on the origins of the disease, but should be separate from any audit of information provided by Beijing. The comments from Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans came after the United States called on Tuesday for international experts to be allowed to evaluate the source of the coronavirus and the early days of the outbreak in a second phase of the WHO's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins -officials

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and how the U.S. government responded to the crisis, two Congressional officials said. U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported, U.S. government sources have told Reuters.

France blasts 'pathetic' attempts to discredit Pfizer vaccine online

Several French social media sites say they have been approached by a communications agency which offered them money to spread negative publicity about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a ploy the health minister described as dangerous and irresponsible. Leo Grasset, whose DirtyBiology Youtube channel has more than a million subscribers, said on his @dirtybiology Twitter account that he had been offered money to criticise the Pfizer shot.

