Mexico reports 2,483 new coronavirus cases, 265 more deaths
Mexico has reported 2,483 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 265 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,399,790 infections and 221,960 deaths, according to health ministry data released on Tuesday.
The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher.
