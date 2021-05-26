Left Menu

Brazilian ex-President Rousseff leaves hospital after medical tests

"She has been vaccinated and she is doing tests to see that everything is OK," spokesman Olimpio Cruz Neto told Reuters, without giving details of the examination. In an earlier statement, Rousseff's representatives said she had felt unwell on Monday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 02:40 IST
Brazilian ex-President Rousseff leaves hospital after medical tests

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff left hospital on Tuesday after concluding medical tests, according to an official statement from the leftist leader, who was first elected in 2010 and impeached in 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday her spokesman dismissed a radio report that the 73-year-old Workers' Party leader was in intensive care or that she was suffering from COVID-19. "She has been vaccinated and she is doing tests to see that everything is OK," spokesman Olimpio Cruz Neto told Reuters, without giving details of the examination.

In an earlier statement, Rousseff's representatives said she had felt unwell on Monday evening. She left around 3.30 pm local time, the later statement said. "She is already at home, in good health, conscious," it said. "Nothing was recorded in the exams done this afternoon."

Also Read: Brazilian series 'Dom' drops intriguing trailer of crime drama

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021