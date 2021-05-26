Brazilian ex-President Rousseff leaves hospital after medical tests

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff left hospital on Tuesday after concluding medical tests, according to an official statement from the leftist leader, who was first elected in 2010 and impeached in 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday her spokesman dismissed a radio report that the 73-year-old Workers' Party leader was in intensive care or that she was suffering from COVID-19. "She has been vaccinated and she is doing tests to see that everything is OK," spokesman Olimpio Cruz Neto told Reuters, without giving details of the examination.

In an earlier statement, Rousseff's representatives said she had felt unwell on Monday evening. She left around 3.30 pm local time, the later statement said. "She is already at home, in good health, conscious," it said. "Nothing was recorded in the exams done this afternoon."

