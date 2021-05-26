Brazil passes 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says

Brazil on Tuesday passed 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Health Ministry, with an additional 2,173 fatalities in the last 24 hours and 73,453 new coronavirus cases.

Since the pandemic began, 452,031 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with over 16 million confirmed cases, official data show.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)