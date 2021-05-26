Left Menu

Australia's MCG stadium named COVID hotspot as cluster grows

An infected person was among about 23,400 people who attended an Australian Football League (AFL) match at the MCG on Sunday, state officials said as the cluster of infections in Melbourne grew to 15 in the past 3 days. The 100,000-capacity former Olympic stadium was included on the list of virus-exposed locations in Melbourne with dozens of new venues including supermarkets, cafes and pubs.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-05-2021 05:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 05:37 IST
Australia's MCG stadium named COVID hotspot as cluster grows
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian state of Victoria added the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to a growing list of coronavirus hotspots and ordered thousands of football fans to self-isolate as it reported six new locally acquired cases on Wednesday. An infected person was among about 23,400 people who attended an Australian Football League (AFL) match at the MCG on Sunday, state officials said as the cluster of infections in Melbourne grew to 15 in the past 3 days.

The 100,000-capacity former Olympic stadium was included on the list of virus-exposed locations in Melbourne with dozens of new venues including supermarkets, cafes and pubs. Victoria on Tuesday reinstated restrictions on gatherings and made masks mandatory in restaurants, hotels and other indoor venues until June 4, while New Zealand paused its quarantine-free travel with the state for three days.

The new cases have been traced back to an Indian variant of the virus found in an overseas traveller who had completed quarantine, but officials have not found how the coronavirus spread into the wider community. Australia has successfully tackled past outbreaks with swift contact tracing, local shutdowns and tough social distancing rules helping keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low compared with other developed countries. It has recorded just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

A second wave of COVID-19 hit Victoria late last year resulting in the state accounting for about 70% of total cases and 90% of deaths in Australia. That outbreak was only brought under control after a long and strict lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021