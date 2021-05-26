Left Menu

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on May 25 vs 15 a day earlier

China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for May 25, down from 15 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,019, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-05-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 05:59 IST
China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on May 25 vs 15 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for May 25, down from 15 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that one of the reported new cases was a local infection found in the southern province of Guangdong. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 13, down from 18 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,019, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021